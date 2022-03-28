Man accused of killing sheriff’s deputy executing search warrant at Rockford motel set to go on trial

Floyd Brown was holed up in a Rockford motel room in February 2019 when prosecutors say he recorded a series of chilling videos railing against the police and promising they’d get what was coming.

“What’s up world?” Brown said in one video later recovered from his cellphone, according to federal prosecutors. “If you don’t know me by now, you will before long. These (expletive) police want to make me famous, but I’m gonna make they ass famous.”

Two weeks later, Brown allegedly did just that, according to prosecutors, fatally shooting a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy who was part of a task force attempting to serve an arrest warrant for Brown at the motel. Brown then allegedly leaped from a third-floor window and led police on a chase that ended 140 miles away, near Bloomington.

Now, three years later, the videos Brown allegedly recorded on his phone are expected to take center stage at his federal criminal trial, which kicks off with jury selection Monday at the Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse in Rockford.

Brown, 42, of Springfield, is charged with first-degree murder in the March 7, 2019, slaying of Deputy Jacob Keltner, 35, as well as several counts of attempted murder, assault of a federal officer, and weapons charges stemming from the same attack.

He faces mandatory life in prison if convicted.

Brown’s attorneys could not immediately be reached. But in court records, Brown has denied involvement in the shooting.

The videos were revealed by prosecutors in a series of recent court filings that detailed not only Brown’s purported hatred of police but also his movements in the days and weeks before the violent encounter.

Prosecutors said a search of Brown’s cellphone revealed he’d Googled various firearms and ammunition in the days before the incident at the motel, including the AK-47-style rifle he allegedly used to kill Keltner.

Brown also placed online orders for a fake beard and a “concealed carry gun case,” and took selfies with his phone that later had a beard and sunglasses “digitally drawn” on his face, according to court filings.

Story continues

In a second video found on the phone, Brown allegedly said he’d been victimized by police since he was young and that officers were all liars and killers.

“I got so much hatred for them (expletives) you know what I’m saying?” Brown allegedly said.

Keltner was serving with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force that attempted to arrest Brown on warrants from three Downstate counties — including one alleging he’d fled police investigating a burglary and crashed his car, injuring at least two people, authorities have said.

After tracking Brown and his girlfriend to Room 305 of the Extended Stay motel, Keltner and other task force officers surrounded the building in the 700 block of North Bell School Road at about 9:15 a.m. while others went up to the room and knocked on the door, according to the federal criminal complaint filed against Brown in March 2019.

According to the charges, Brown picked up a high-powered rifle and yelled, “Don’t do it!” to his girlfriend as she went to answer the door. The task force officers in the hallway used a key to turn the lock, but the door was secured by a chain from the inside and opened only slightly. They saw the girlfriend standing there, saying she wanted to get out.

Brown yelled again and opened fire, hitting his girlfriend in the arm and sending bullets flying through the door and walls toward the officers, according to the charges. As they took cover, Brown jumped out the window of the third-floor room and encountered Keltner, who was positioned outside in case Brown tried to escape.

Brown allegedly shot the deputy in the head, the complaint said. Then he got into his Mercury Grand Marquis and sped off, getting as far as the small town of Lincoln along Interstate 55 before a trooper rammed his car and sent it into a field. Along the way, Brown was seen pointing a long rifle out of the car at the pursuing police.

After a six-hour standoff, police deployed tear gas and Brown gave himself up. Two loaded rifles were found in Brown’s vehicle — both with obliterated serial numbers — along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to the search warrant affidavit.

After his arrest, Brown told paramedics he’d “fallen from a third-floor window into some rocks” but had been able to get to his car and drive away without feeling pain, according to a prosecution filing earlier this year.

“From adrenaline, you know,” Brown allegedly said.

Back at the motel room, police found a duffel bag with two loaded 9 mm handguns, also with obliterated serial numbers, according to the affidavit. There were also shell casings and blood, as well as a laptop on the nightstand. Bullet holes pierced the walls of Brown’s room and another across the hallway. Bullet fragments were found in rooms 306 and 307.

At the time of the shooting, Brown was on parole after serving time for a series of burglaries in McLean and Macon counties in 2011. Sentenced to 13 years in prison, he had been released in January 2018 with credit for good behavior, records show.

Among the key witnesses who may testify at trial is Brown’s girlfriend, identified only as Individual A, who told investigators she’d known Brown for several years leading up to their fateful stay at the motel.

Several guests at the motel that day are expected to testify that they heard the pop of gunfire and saw a man matching Brown’s description “limping” through the parking lot to his vehicle.

One witness recognized the man “as a guest staying in Room 305,” prosecutors said.

