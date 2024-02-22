Man accused of killing sister with frying pan

A Steuben County man has been accused of attacking his sister with a frying pan Tuesday, which caused her death, New York State Police announced Thursday.

The incident occurred at a home on Victory Highway in Erwin, Steuben County, on Tuesday afternoon. John N. Marvin II, 59, of Painted Post was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his sister, Heather L. Moran, 60, troopers said.

Moran, who did not live at the Erwin residence, came to the home on Tuesday to help her brother care for the siblings' 81-year-old father. While the trio was in the kitchen, Marvin is accused of repeatedly hitting his sister in the head with a cast-iron frying pan. Their father rose from his wheelchair and attempted to intervene but fell to the ground. He was not injured but was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Moran suffered a significant, life-threatening head injury and was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, according to State Police. She died from her injuries at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Marvin called 911 after the attack and was apprehended at the scene. He is being held at the Steuben County Jail without bail. Troopers said that Marvin did not have a criminal history and that he is cooperating with police.

"This is certainly a difficult case for all involved," said New York State Police Capt. Kevin Sucher at a news conference on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: John Marvin charged in death of sister Heather Moran in Steuben County