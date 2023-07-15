Man accused of killing sister ruled not competent to stand trial

Jul. 14—A local man charged with killing his sister was found incompetent to stand trial by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtazsek on Friday morning.

David B. Fermoile, 64, will be sent to a mental health facility in Rochester, prosecutor Doreen Hoffman said, and will not stand in court again until he is considered competent to do so.

Dr. Elizabeth Botzer and Dr. Melissa Heffler were the two mental health experts that evaluated Fermoile separately and came to the same conclusion that he was incompetent.

Fermoile was taken into custody on June 7 where he was found in the same house as a deceased female, later identified as Dianne M. Fermoile-McAvoy, 68, of Lockport, his sister.

He was later arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder and remanded to Niagara County Correctional Facility with no bail.

Local sheriff's deputies originally reported to the home for a welfare check requested by a visiting nurse who were unable to make contact with the person at the residence.

Fermoile-McAvoy did not reside at the home, but Fermoile and their 98 year-old mother did. Upon gaining entrance, deputies found Fermoile-McAvoy dead on the floor with multiple head and facial injuries. Her mother was found unharmed.

Friends of Fermoile-McAvoy were shocked by the news of her death.

One of her neighbors on Continental Drive, John Kowalski, said Fermoile-McAvoy was a friendly and active person often seen walking in her neighborhood.

"She would constantly be walking, riding a bicycle or walking with her daughter," Kowalski said. "They would always wave and stop to talk."

Jim McGrath, a longtime friend and former colleague of Fermoile-McAvoy's husband, said she was one of the most positive people he knew.

"She was probably the most friendly person you'd ever meet. She always had a smile," McGrath said.

According to Fermoile's lawyer, public defender Joseph Catalano, Fermoile did not believe he was incompetent, but after speaking to him, Catalano decided to not pursue hearings for the case. Prosecutors Hoffman and Peter Wydysh also declined to call for a hearing.

"It's a tragedy," Wydysh said after the arraignment. "All around."