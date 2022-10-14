Man accused of killing stepdaughter indicted on new charges

Oct. 14—Federal prosecutors have filed a new indictment against Malcom Torres, who stands accused of killing his 5-year-old stepdaughter in 2019.

Torres, 29, of Española now faces four charges — first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder of a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child and tampering with a victim — under the superseding indictment filed Wednesday. This takes the place of a single-count indictment which had charged him with second-degree murder in her death.

Renezmae Calzada — who is from Santa Clara Pueblo — is not mentioned by name in the document, which identifies the victim as "Jane Doe, an Indian child who had not attained the age of 12 years."

Torres — who is not an enrolled member of any federally recognized tribe — allegedly abused the girl at his home in Española on the Santa Clara Pueblo, and she died as a result, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico. Torres "allegedly disposed of Jane Doe's body in an attempt to avoid detection of his crimes," the news release says.

While the indictment contains few new details on the allegations, it does accuse Torres of murder while "perpetrating child abuse" or "committing child abuse," as well as accusing him of "disposing of the deceased body of Jane Doe so as to avoid detection," which is the basis for the tampering charge.

Torres' public defender Buck T. Glanz declined to comment Thursday.

Torres was taken into custody as a person of interest shortly after the child's mother, Victoria Maestas, reported her missing in September 2019 and told police the girl had last been seen with Torres — with whom Maestas also has a son.

Maestas declined to comment on the new charges Thursday.

Renezmae's disappearance sparked a dayslong search by hundreds of people, including law enforcement and civilians who took to the hills on horseback, motorcycle and all-terrain vehicles.

Torres was charged with her death after her body was found in the Rio Grande about a mile from the east-central Española yard where she was last seen, according to reports from the time.

Little else has been made public about the circumstances surrounding Renezmae's death.

The charge of first-degree "felony murder" is normally used in cases where a defendant is accused of having committed a killing in the course of carrying out another felony crime. U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Scott Howell declined to comment on the basis for the new charge Thursday or elaborate on the reason for the new indictment.

Second-degree murder carries a possible sentence "up to life in prison" while first-degree murder carries a sentence of "mandatory" life in prison, Howell said.

Torres has been in custody since his arrest in 2019 and has rejected two plea offers extended to him by federal prosecutors during that time, according to court records and previous reports. The terms of those proposed agreements have not been made public.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges Oct. 20 and will remain in custody pending trial, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.