Man accused of killing Tampa nursing student fired 12 bullets, prosecutors say

One night in 2021, a Tampa nursing student and her younger sister were leaving their family’s restaurant, BJ’s Alabama BBQ on South Dale Mabry Highway.

About an hour after the sisters hugged their aunt goodbye, police found their bullet-ridden Nissan Altima in Tampa’s West Riverfront neighborhood.

Savannah Mathis, 21, had been shot in the head as she drove down the street. Now, two years later, Vakarvery Scott is standing trial in connection with her murder.

Scott is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and shooting at or into a vehicle. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

In opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors argued Scott, now 22, had intended to kill the women when he fired a barrage of 12 bullets into their car.

“Twelve intentional decisions made by Mr. Scott,” said Elizabeth Muller, assistant state attorney for Hillsborough County. “Twelve opportunities to think about what he was doing.”

Through DNA samples, ballistics and surveillance footage, Muller said police had recovered enough physical evidence from that night to convict Scott.

Investigators found a 9mm Shadow Systems handgun and matching shell casings at the scene. Fingerprints left on the gun were a match for Scott. Muller said surveillance footage shows Scott tossing the weapons under a car before fleeing.

Scott’s lawyer, Scott Boardman, told the 12-person jury his client was acting in self-defense when he fired at the women’s car while standing outside the home of a friend he was visiting.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 1, 2021, when Tampa police say Scott opened fire on the sisters’ car. Bullets struck Mathis in the head and abdomen. Her sister Nena, then 19 years old, was riding in the passenger seat. She was also shot, but she survived.

Nena Mathis took the stand Tuesday. She showed the jury a small, round scar high on her right thigh where the bullet had entered and lodged into her leg.

As the shots rang out, Nena Mathis said she remembered screaming and calling out her sister’s name. She never heard a response.

“I seen her head tilted to the side and blood was coming out of her mouth,” she said.

The car then crashed into a wall near the corner of Grace Street and Delaware Avenue, where it was found by police just after 8 p.m.

Surrounded by family, Savannah Mathis was removed from life support at Tampa General Hospital three days later.

Nena Mathis said she and her sister were driving around the neighborhood looking for her ex-boyfriend’s car at the time of the shooting.

Nena Mathis’ ex-boyfriend, Rontavious Thomas, had dropped her off at the family restaurant and was supposed to pick her up at about 7 p.m. When he didn’t show up, she called him and learned he was at Oakhurst Square Apartments.

Nena Mathis testified that she asked her sister for a ride there to check up on him. They circled the block outside the apartment complex three times, and, after about 30 minutes, the sisters decided to leave.

As they made their way out of the neighborhood, bullets began to rain down on them.

Surveillance video shows Scott discharging a firearm and getting into the rear seat of a silver Toyota Corolla before driving off, according to court records.

Thomas, Nena Mathis’ ex-boyfriend, was driving what prosecutors called the “getaway” car that Scott fled the scene in. Thomas has not been charged in connection with the shooting.

Thomas later identified Scott in a surveillance video to police. Investigators found a fingerprint on the side of the car that matched Scott, court records show.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, police arrested Alfonso Evans, now 31, in a nearby alley. He told investigators he hadn’t started shooting until he heard Scott discharge his pistol. Prosecutors said Evans fired warning shots at the ground near the car. He was charged with shooting at or into a vehicle, and court records show his case is still pending.

Witnesses told police they had seen a second shooter, and Scott was arrested on murder charges a few weeks later.

In an interview with police, Scott identified himself as the shooter in the video footage.

Scott told police that there was another car in the same intersection at the time and that he thought someone in that car opened fire on him.

But surveillance video that captured the incident doesn’t show anyone firing first at Scott.

Scott’s youth football coaches previously told the Tampa Bay Times that he came from a close-knit and supportive family. His family members present Tuesday declined to comment for this story.

Scott, a Hillsborough High School graduate who had gone away to play football for a small Christian university in Illinois, suffered a gunshot wound in an incident similar to the one in which he is being tried.

In 2020, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper found Scott’s mangled Nissan Altima at the bottom of a hill next to Interstate 4 in Tampa. He had a bullet wound in his hip.

Scott’s lawyer said Tuesday the injury destroyed his football prospects.

“He’s not the fast runner anymore that got the scholarship,” Boardman said. “It’s the end of his football career, but it’s the beginning of his paranoia.”

He said his client did shoot a gun and showed “reckless disregard for human life,” but insisted Scott was “overcharged” for his crime.

“Varkarvery Scott shot at a vehicle mistakenly believing they were going to shoot at him,” Boardman said. “He thought he was protecting people. That’s not second-degree murder. … That’s manslaughter.”