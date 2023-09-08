Man accused of killing teen again asks for judge to set bond

Zechariah Freeman

A man accused of gunning down a teenager more than a year ago continues to be held without bond.

Roderick Jermaine Young was arrested in April 2022, accused of killing 18-year-old Zechariah Freeman.

Young appeared in court this week alongside his attorney, John Bridges, who filed several motions. Among those, Bridges asked that the judge set a bond for his client, and that ultimately the case be dismissed.

Allegations

Shelby Police got a call at 12:30 a.m. on April 2, 2022, about shots fired in the parking lot of Skooterz Saloon at 1981 E. Dixon Blvd.

Officers arrived to find Freeman dead from at least two bullets.

Another man was found injured at the scene, and a man and woman who were also hit by bullets had driven themselves to the hospital. None suffered life-threatening injuries, and all were treated at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby.

Young, now 39, was arrested days later and charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In September 2022, Young pleaded not guilty.

Revised autopsy report

Bridges previously asked a judge to assign his client a $300,000 bond. That request was denied.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Bridges did not request a specific amount. He did ask that the bond be unsecured which means he would not need to pay money to be released.

Also discussed in court was surveillance video of the altercation and an autopsy report.

Bridges and Assistant District Attorney Kevin Sherriff both said the medical examiner is changing the original autopsy report, but they have not received the new draft.

Superior Court Judge Steven Warren said that the motions should be put on hold until that document is produced.

Ultimately, he set the matter to come back to court Sept. 18, and said the medical examiner needs to get that report in the hands of the attorneys before then.

No bond

While making his case for bond, Bridges said his client is not guilty, and his constitutional rights were at stake.

“His rights are being violated every single minute he’s in jail,” Bridges said in court.

Young echoed that sentiment by calling out that he’s spent 17 months in jail.

The judge said he would communicate with Young through his attorney, and the hearing came to a close.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man accused of killing teen again asks for judge to set bond