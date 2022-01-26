Man accused of killing Texas corporal is captured in Mexico, authorities say

A man accused of shooting and killing a deputy in a traffic stop over the weekend in Harris County, Texas, was arrested in Mexico on Wednesday, Jan. 26, officials say.

Oscar Rosales, 51, is being charged with capital murder in the death of Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday, Jan. 24, around 24 hours after the killing.

Galloway pulled over Rosales around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23. Rosales is accused of getting out of his vehicle and immediately firing at Galloway multiple times, Houston police said.

He fled in a Toyota Avalon, and Galloway was pronounced dead at a local hospital in Houston.

“This is senseless, it makes no sense whatsoever,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said after the killing, McClatchy News reported.

Through the U.S. Marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and Mexican authorities, Rosales was captured in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, which is across the border from Del Rio, Texas, KHOU reported.

Arrangements are being made for Rosales to be sent back to Harris County, police said.

Galloway, 47, was a 12-year veteran with Harris County Precinct 5. He prided himself on mentoring young officers in the department, McClatchy News reported.