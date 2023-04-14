Man accused of killing Thousand Oaks bank teller pleads not guilty

A photo of bank teller Monica Leech, middle left, displayed at a press event on March 14 at the Thousand Oaks Police Station concerning the recent arrest of a suspect in her 1997 killing at Western Financial Bank. The defendant pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Thursday.

A San Bernardino man accused of murdering a Thousand Oaks bank teller 26 years ago pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Appearing at his arraignment in Ventura via video from jail, Kevin Ray James pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Monica Leech, 39, in 1997 during a robbery of the Western Financial Bank. He also denied the special allegations of committing murder while engaged in a robbery and using a firearm.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Nancy Ayers set the next court date in the case on June 14, when attorneys will appear to discuss the timing of court proceedings. No date for a preliminary hearing or a trial, if warranted, was set.

James waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 60 days of his arraignment, which is common in serious felony cases.

Family members of the defendant somberly watched the arraignment from seats in the Ventura courtroom. They declined comment on the plea afterward.

James, 55, remains in the main jail in Ventura without bail. His attorney, Donna Forry, told the judge she would address the question of bail at a later date.

James was arrested in March after advancements in DNA science allowed new analysis of evidence, authorities said. A second suspect remains at large.

Kathleen Wilson covers courts, crime and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0271.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man accused of 1997 bank teller murder in Thousand Oaks enters plea