Man accused of killing trans woman in Bel Air now facing first degree murder charge

A Bel Air man accused of killing a transgender woman in her condominium parking lot last year is now facing an additional charge of murder in the first degree.

The Bel Air Police Department identified the victim as Meghan Riley Lewis.

According to charging documents, Brian Michael Delen, is now charged with first degree murder, assault and firearm use and being held without bond. In December he was charged with second degree murder and released on bond.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. in the the 600 block of Churchill Road in Bel Air where Delen shot Lewis in the upper torso following a confrontation, police said.

According to charging documents, Delen called Bel Air police and said he was attacked by Lewis. During the altercation, Delen pulled out a handgun and shot Lewis, police said.

Delen was delivering food to the area when he saw Lewis walking toward his car, according to charging documents.

Delen told authorities he asked Lewis, something to the effect of, “Are you waiting for a food delivery, sir” and Lewis took offense to Delen misgendering her, according to charging documents. Delen drove away, but Lewis followed on foot, according to an earlier Baltimore Sun story.

Delen stopped the car and re-engaged with Lewis. Shortly after, they got into a fight, in which Delen brought out a gun and fired a round, hitting Lewis in the left abdomen, the charging documents said.

Delen’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.