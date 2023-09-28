Six months after a Waco man died, his nephew has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, an emergency call came in when a friend found Wade Ward dead in his yard along Racine Drive.

The 76-year-old man had a metal object in the back of his head.

Ward’s nephew, David Eric Ward, reportedly told investigators that his uncle was prone to falling, but a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office determined that something else was the cause of his death.

According to Sheriff Alan Norman, the autopsy indicated that Ward had been shot in the back of the head.

The same day the elder Ward died, his nephew deposited a check for a large sum of money from his uncle’s bank account, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

After investigating the case and executing search warrants, investigators arrested David Ward Thursday.

The 53-year-old Ward has been charged with first-degree murder and obtaining property by false pretense. He has been booked into Cleveland County jail where he is being held without bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ward has two addresses including his uncle's home and another in Cherryville.

According to his obituary, Wade Ward loved working on the farm with his wife of 49 years, Frances.

“Wade was a 1965 graduate of Waco High School. He was a member of the USDA and the Cleveland County Livestock Association. He was an avid hunter and raised many beagles and foxhounds over the years. Wade loved his family and his land and was one of the last old school farmers. Wade will be remembered for being quick to dish-out life lessons,” it reads.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man accused of killing his uncle