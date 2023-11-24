Man accused of killing wife arrested after two-day search

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A murder suspect was arrested Friday, two days after he allegedly shot and killed his wife.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were called to Aqua Porta Apartments on Meadson Road Wednesday morning for a report of someone being shot. When they arrived, deputies found a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead.

Deputies named Darryl Walker, 36, the suspect in his wife’s death. He left the scene and the sheriff’s office put out an alert calling him “armed and dangerous.”

