Man accused of killing wife in Delaney Park home headed back to courtroom

An Orange County man accused of murdering his wife is set to be back in court Wednesday.

Watch: Son of murder victim faces mom’s accused killer in court

David Tronnes is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, at their Delaney Park home.

Inside their Delaney Park home, Tronnes told investigators he found his wife in the shower—but during interrogation, police called him a bad liar.

The medical examiner’s report shows she died of blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation.

Read: Man accused of murdering wife in Delaney Park attended gay spa more than 70 times, records show

Crime scene photos obtained by Channel 9′s Jeff Deal show that even though the couple’s bed and the top of the slats in the bed appear clean, there are blood stains on the edges of the slats.

Earlier this year, Tronnes was found incompetent to stand trial, but doctors then cleared him in June.

Read: David Tronnes ruled competent, expected to face new lawsuit in wife’s death

Channel 9 will report if a trial date is set on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.