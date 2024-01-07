Man accused of killing wife with hammer told kids she was terminally ill, TN cops say

The search for a missing 76-year-old Tennessee woman is over, and now her husband is accused of killing her, investigators told news outlets.

Police say Joseph Glynn, 70, bludgeoned his wife, Jackie Glynn, to death with a hammer at their Nashville home on New Year’s Day, then buried her body the next day, WZTV reported.

Joseph Glynn was charged in her death on Jan. 5, a day after she was reported missing and a statewide Silver Alert was issued, according to state and local authorities.

For days after her Jan. 1 disappearance, Joseph Glynn lied to his wife’s family, telling her adult children that she had left him because she was terminally ill, WZTV reported. However, when her kids talked with her medical provider, they were told that wasn’t true, police said, adding that her family noticed other inconsistencies with Joseph Glynn’s story as well.

Joseph Glynn later told police that he’d killed her, placed her body inside of a cargo box, then buried it in a 6-foot hole that was already dug on a property they owned in DeKalb County — about 80 miles southeast of Nashville, police told WTVF. Joseph Glynn hired a contractor to dig the hole on Dec. 16, more than two weeks before the killing, police said.

Following Jackie Glynn’s death, police say Joseph Glynn sold a number of her belongings and also tried to sell the property where he buried her, he told investigators, the station reported.

Joseph Glynn was taken into custody Jan. 6 on charges of homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, jail records show. His bond is set at $1,030,000.

Police did not say what may have motivated the killing.

