Man accused of killing wife in North Carolina turns himself in in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY - A man turned himself in to Hamilton Township police over the weekend for allegedly killing his wife in North Carolina, Police Chief Scott Hughes confirmed.

Jeffrey Lacortiglia, 43, walked into the police station and claimed he shot and killed his wife in Spring Lake, North Carolina, Hughes told Cincinnati.com media partner FOX19 NOW.

According to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats, deputies were dispatched to a home in Spring Lake, North Carolina for a well-being check.

Upon arrival, deputies found 37-year-old Blanca Lacortiglia dead, Coats said.

Prior to turning himself in, The Daily Record, a newspaper located in North Carolina, reported that the suspect went to his mother’s home in Ohio and told her he did not know what to do.

The newspaper said she reportedly told him to go to the local authorities.

Hughes confirmed that Lacortiglia has family in Ohio.

He is currently being held in the Warren County Jail where he is waiting to be extradited.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man accused of killing wife in North Carolina turns himself in in Ohio