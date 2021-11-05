Man arrested in Indiana, charged with killing woman on Hollywood Metro train

A man accused of shooting a woman to death on a train in Hollywood last month was taken into custody in South Bend, Ind., on Thursday, authorities said.

Andre Dunlap, 23, will be extradited to Los Angeles, where county prosecutors have filed one count of murder against him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Dunlap's bail is set at $2.08 million, the LAPD said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Oct. 10 as the Red Line train was stopped at the Hollywood and Vine station, according to the LAPD.

Witnesses told officers that the gunman had been pacing the train in an agitated manner and got into an argument with a woman seated near him, police said.

After the train pulled into the station, the gunman, later identified as Dunlap, shot the woman and fled onto Hollywood Boulevard, police said.

At the time of the shooting, Dunlap was homeless and frequented the Los Angeles area, police said. He was on parole for attempted armed robbery, according to police.

Originally from Indiana, Dunlap fled back to his home state after the shooting, police said.

