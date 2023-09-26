Man accused of killing woman previously accused of shooting at same apartment complex

A family is grieving the loss of a young mother who was shot and killed by a man after a fight between girls at a troubled apartment complex.

A 23-year-old man is now in jail, facing murder charges in connection with that shooting.

The victim was a mother to two small boys and a hair stylist known across Orlando.

The fight and shooting that killed her was livestreamed on Facebook.

A video sent to Channel 9 shows that seconds after getting thrown to the ground by a man, 22-year-old Macayla Patterson was shot and killed at the Jernigan Gardens apartments.

Around 2 p.m., multiple men jumped into a fight involved several women.

Dozens of people watched the moments leading up to Patterson’s death.

Her death was not the first murder to occur at the apartment complex.

It has had multiple names over the years including The Palms and Windsor Cove, but its violent history has carried on every year.

Records said that Delray Duncan, the man accused of shooting Patterson, lived at the apartment complex and was previously arrested for allegedly pistolwhipping and robbing a man there.

Less than two years ago, Channel 9 reported on a 10-year-old shooting and killing her neighbor there.

The child’s mother, Lakrisha Isaac, handed the girl a backpack with a gun inside after Isaac and the victim had an argument.

Three years ago, five people were shot there, including a 5-year-old.

Over the last five years, Channel 9 has reported on more than 15 people being injured in shootings at the complex, with multiple victims dying.

Three other people were also shot at the complex Friday. Their conditions are unknown.

Channel 9 looked into Duncan’s criminal history and learned that he was first arrested at just 12 years old.

He has been arrested multiple times on charges including drug posession, gun possession, carjackings, robberies and resisting law enforcement.

