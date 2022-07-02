Man accused of killing Yonkers roommate in Riverdale Avenue apartment

A man has been accused of killing his roommate in their Yonkers apartment earlier this year.

Yonkers police said William Pryor was arrested Thursday and charged with murdering Marquis Muniz on March 3, 2022. Muniz, 29, was found dead from several gunshot wounds in his apartment at 284 Riverdale Ave.

Police said Pryor, 22, was roommates with Muniz and that the two had a dispute that led to the shooting. Pryor also allegedly stole Muniz's phone.

Marquis Muniz was shot to death inside his apartment at 284 Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers on March 3, 2022.

Pryor, now identified as a Bronx resident, was taken into custody Thursday as he left a home in Montrose. Yonkers detectives were assisted by Peekskill police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Pryor was indicted on felony charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of petty larceny. He was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Friday and is due back July 19. He is being held without bail at the Westchester County jail.

