Man accused of killing Young Dolph hires Nashville attorney

One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph has hired his own attorney.

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, the man accused of shooting and killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph is no longer being represented by Juni Ganguli.

Ganguli confirmed to FOX13 that Johnson hired his own lawyer, Luke Evans, out of Nashville.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down last Nov. 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard when he went to buy cookies for his mom.

Minutes after he walked into the store, gunfire ripped through the store’s windows, leaving bullets and glass scattered in the front lobby and the 36-year-old rapper dead.

Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson the man accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph is no longer being represented by Juni Ganguli. Ganguli confirmed Johnson HIRED his own lawyer. Luke Evans out of Nashville confirmed he is now representing Johnson. pic.twitter.com/nyV33tFQzv — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 19, 2022

An autopsy would later reveal that Young Dolph suffered 22 gunshot wounds to the neck, back, and torso that day.

In January, Johnson was formally indicted in the killing.

Johnson faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and theft of property $10,000 - $60,000.

In February 2022, Johnson pleaded not guilty.

