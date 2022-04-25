Man accused in Kings Island campground stabbing arraigned in Mason court

Apr. 25—A preliminary hearing was set for a Texas man who is accused of stabbing someone during a reported brawl Saturday night at Kings Island Camp Cedar.

Tudor Lazar, 39, of Arlington, Texas, was video-arraigned Monday morning in Mason Municipal Court on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

The court ordered Lazar to be held on a $150,000 bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 3.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Lazar allegedly stabbed another person during a fight at Kings Island Camp Cedar just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Lazar was booked into the Warren County Jail at 12:17 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said multiple people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and witnesses told our news partner WCPO the stabbing happened during a large fight. Investigators have not said how many people were involved as the investigation continues.

Officials said this was the only arrest made, and the person stabbed is expected to recover, they confirmed Monday.

"We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement. All inquiries should be directed to the Warren County Sheriff's Department," Camp Cedar said in a statement Sunday.

Kings Island Camp Cedar is an outdoor resort in Deerfield Twp., one mile down the road from Kings Island amusement park off Interstate 71.

It opened in July 2021 after construction delays caused officials to push back the opening date.