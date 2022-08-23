Man accused in Knox County deputy's death asks to limit media, change venue

The police car of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist is displayed in front of the office at 152 S Kellogg St. in Galesburg, where people paying their respects have left flowers. Weist was killed Friday when he was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing police.

CAMBRIDGE — A defense motion seeking to limit the scope of the media coverage in the case against a Granite City man charged with two counts of murder was set for a hearing next month in Henry County Circuit Court Friday.

Daylon K. Richardson, 22, is in custody at the Henry County Jail and charged with two counts of murder, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding. The charges stem from the death of 34 year-old Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy, Nicholas D. Weist.

Richardson is accused of fleeing police and crashing his vehicle into Weist, who was setting spike strips on U.S. 150 and 150 Avenue in rural Henry County near Alpha. Weist died as a result of being struck by Richardson’s vehicle.

Friday’s pretrial hearing was live-streamed into Courtroom One of the Henry County Courthouse. The Defendant, along with Rock Island County Associate Judge Norma Kauzlarich, Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty and Henry County Public Defender Lance Camp all appeared via Zoom.

The media coverage of Richardson’s hearings has been extensive, and the defense's motion is an attempt to limit some of that coverage. Judge Kauzlarich will hear arguments on the motion Sept. 19.

Camp also requested a continuance in the case, telling the Judge he had hundreds of hours of video to go through and was still waiting on some discovery, which he would need to go over with his client.

Runty addressed the Court asking for permission to share pertinent details about the case with Weist’s family. Runty told the court that the information was necessary for the family to make an informed decision in any potential negotiations.

Without objection from the defense, the Judge granted the State’s Attorney permission to reveal details to the family, as long as the family understood they couldn’t “share that information with the public in any shape or form.”

Richardson also addressed the court about a potential change in venue. Richardson told the court that he had brought up the issue with his attorney several times. Judge Kauzlarich told Richardson that “once Mr. Camp has had a chance to look over discovery,” he would be able to make a decision regarding a change in venue.

The next pretrial conference is scheduled to follow the motion hearing on Sept. 19.

