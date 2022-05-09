Man accused of leading officers on car chase down busy Bethel Park road

After allegedly leading Bethel Park Police Officers on a car chase down Bethel Church Road Sunday evening, Brad Galletta, 36, faces a slew of charges including three counts of reckless endangerment.

“There’s always an element of danger with any kind of pursuit, even a short pursuit,” said

Bethel Park police Chief Timothy O’Connor.

According to O’Connor, the chase started around 7 p.m. Sunday when one of his officers spotted a silver Jeep Patriot that was reported stolen from Ohio Township.

When the officer tried to stop the driver, he took off.

“The officers undertook the pursuit because the conditions and the traffic permitted it,” explained O’Connor. “They would have not undertaken this if it were hazardous. It was very short in duration and by all accounts they did everything with textbook accuracy.”

Court documents reveal Galletta allegedly almost hit three police cars before crashing the stolen car about five minutes after the pursuit started.

“The person wrecked the vehicle, got out and attempted to run and was taken into custody,” said O’Connor.

According to police, the car at the center of Sunday’s chase is now part of a larger investigation.

“We’re seeking a search warrant because we believe there could be stolen items inside the vehicle stolen from various retail establishments around the area,” explained O’Connor.

Galletta was arraigned early Monday and was unable to post bond.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 19.

