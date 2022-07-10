Man accused of leading police on chase that ended in crash in Darke County arrested

A man police say led them on a chase through a portion of Darke County this week is in jail.

Aaron Sanders, 29, was arrested Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital, according to online jail records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UPDATE: Chase ending in crash leaves woman in critical condition; Suspect released from hospital

Greenville Police said they received reports from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday of a domestic disturbance on Detling Road involving Sanders, who was being disorderly and possibly intoxicated. Sanders left the scene in a black BMW before deputies arrived and was said to have headed southbound on State Route 49, according to a release.

Greenville Police officers responded to the area of SR 49 at the Greenville’s city limits and located Sanders entering the city limits at a “very high rate of speed,” according to a release for police.

Officers attempted to stop Sanders, but he drove away from officers onto SR 571, prompting them to chase after him.

“What initiated the pursuit was his reckless driving, and he also had a felony warrant for his arrest and he was driving under suspension,” Officer Jason Marion with the Greenville Police Department, told News Center 7 Tuesday. “We believed he was also intoxicated, but that’s to be determined.”

>> Hours-long SWAT incident at Moraine apartment complex ends; suspect at large

Marion says the pursuit lasted close to around 10 miles. In a release, Greenville Police said speeds reached over 100 mph.

The chase ended in Palestine when Sanders failed to stop at a stop sign at U.S. 36 and hit a vehicle, driven by Denise Stahl, of Greenville.

Both Sanders and Stahl were flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Sanders was later discharged from the hospital. As of Friday, Stahl remained in critical condition, according to Miami Valley Hospital.

Jail records show Sanders is being held on a probation violation. We’re working to learn more about possible charges he may face in connection to the chase and crash.

Story continues

We’ll update this story as we learn more.



