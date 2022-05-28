Man accused of leading police chase through crime scene arrested, facing several charges

A man is behind bars after police say he led them on a chase through an officer-involved shooting crime scene, almost hitting an Action News Jax crew.

STORY: 1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting in Green Cove Springs, sheriff’s office says

Rashard Henderson is facing several charges including fleeing from police, possession of cocaine, theft of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Henderson was caught by our own camera speeding through a crime scene and taking out police tape while being followed by officers. A JSO lieutenant told Action News Jax that the SUV that Henderson was in was stolen and that he was already driving recklessly when police spotted him, saying he then fled from officers.

He crashed through two fences on a property along West 26th Street and Spring Grove Avenue, alerting several neighbors in the area, like Brian Watkins.

“I seen the car come off 30th Street make a right, shoot down seen like six police cars come behind it,” Watkins said. “I was standing in the street to see what’s going on and I see four more cars come behind me, I got out the way, next thing you know I see the helicopter fly around and I said ‘Wow, what’s going on right now?’”

STORY: Over 60K fans expected at this years’ Jacksonville Jazz Festival

An unredacted report that Action News Jax obtained from a source said Henderson was going anywhere from 20-45 mph over the speed limit before crashing and that some of the reckless driving was near North Pearl Street and Tallulah Avenue.

Security footage that Action News Jax obtained from a business near that intersection shows the SUV almost hitting a white car while being followed by officers.

STORY: Southern Baptist Convention lists church leaders accused of sexual misconduct, 10 in Jacksonville

Action News Jax’s law and safety expert, Dale Carson, said these are dangerous situations, especially driving through a crime scene.

“Crime scenes are ‘sector of sanc’ you don’t want to change a crime scene in any way because it can ultimately affect the outcome of the criminal investigation,” Carson said.

Story continues

STORY: Jacksonville sheriff says he’s moved to Nassau County, claims state law allows him to do so

This isn’t the first time that Henderson has been in trouble with the law. Court records show he was arrested on two of the same charges in 2020 and similar charges in 2019. In front of a judge on Friday, the judge mentioned that Henderson was arrested for the same charges in 2020.

“Some people learn, some people don’t, it’s crazy,” Watkins said.

Action News Jax also spoke to a man who we learned is the actual owner of the vehicle. He didn’t want to talk on camera but told us that the car had been gone for roughly three weeks. He said this was the second time the car had been stolen, adding that he had no idea who Henderson was.

Henderson is being held in the Duval County Jail on a total bond amount of $130,000. He’s due in court again on June 16.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories