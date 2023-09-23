Man accused of leading police on chase through Montgomery Co. facing charges

A Trotwood man accused of being involved of a domestic dispute that led to a police chase in Montgomery County earlier this month is facing charges.

Jerry Thorpe, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Friday. He’s facing failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing officials business, and resisting arrest, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cruiser cam shows officers chase local man accused of assaulting woman

As News Center 7 previously reported, on the evening on Sept. 13 some people in a Riverside neighborhood heard a man and woman arguing and it appeared violent.

Police said they were flooded with 911 calls from the neighborhood.

“It sounds like her boyfriend’s choking her, she’s saying ‘I can’t breathe, let go of me,” one caller told dispatchers.

Riverside officers spotted the car which began to take off from them.

The driver, later identified at Thorpe, led them on a 10-minute chase from Riverside through Dayton into Trotwood.

When Thorpe arrived at his Trotwood home he jumped out of his car and into a shallow creek.

>> ‘He’s always with us;’ Local school honors late longtime teacher, coach at football game

Officers caught up with Thorpe and handcuffed him.

The woman told police that Thorpe got on top of her, choked her, and told her he was going to kill her.

Police took Thorpe to the hospital to be checked out before booking him in the Montgomery County Jail.

Thorpe, who remains in jail, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.