Man accused of leading police on chase, crashing

Nov. 23—An 18-year-old Santa Fe man faces criminal charges after New Mexico State Police said he fled from officers attempting a traffic stop early Monday morning and then crashed into a fence near his home.

Isaiah Zamora was charged with aggravated fleeing from law enforcement, driving with a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Zamora was suspected to be driving 65 mph on Cerrillos Road around 1 a.m. Monday, the complaint said. A state police officer pursued him for about four miles and reported Zamora was "failing to stop at stop signs, failing to stop at red lights" and driving the wrong way on one-way streets.

Another officer saw Zamora crash through a fence and damage a concrete pole near the Riverside Mobile Home Park before arriving at his home, the complaint said.

When officers arrived at Zamora's address, they believed he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the complaint. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail.