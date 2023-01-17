Man accused of leading police on a chase in stolen tractor across Watauga County

A TikTok video shows police patrol vehicles chasing a man on a tractor through Watauga County.

The chase started in Boone near Three Forks Baptist Church, according to Boone police. The suspect, Ronnie Hicks, is accused of stealing the tractor and driving it recklessly on Highway 421, crashing into multiple vehicles.

Hicks led officers on a chase through Watauga County, reaching speeds of 25 mph to 30 mph. The video posted to TikTok by user @mr.dangerousone shows emergency vehicles behind the tractor.

Investigators said Hicks is accused of intentionally driving toward vehicles, hitting a dumpster and knocking it into a church in the process. Authorities said he also rammed a police car and hit three other vehicles.

Boone police said officers tried to use stop sticks to stop the tractor, but they didn’t work. Later, officers shot out one of the tires.

Police said Hicks jumped from the tractor, running away with a knife near an elementary school.

Officers used a Taser to take Hicks into custody, authorities said. He faces multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, stealing a tractor and felony speeding to elude.

