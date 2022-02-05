Man accused of leading police on Muncie-to-Marion chase arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Grant County man accused of leading police on a Jan. 30 chase from Muncie to Marion has been arrested.

Dontell Darius McClung, 21, of Marion, is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.

Arrested Tuesday, he continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Saturday under a $30,000 bond.

About 1:15 a.m. Sunday, a Muncie police officer reported he saw another Marion man, 22-year-old Dakota Jordan Kennedy, firing gunshots at a home in the 2400 block of North Ball Avenue.

Witnesses said Kennedy had earlier been "carrying a handgun and causing problems at (a) party" being held in the Ball Avenue home. Investigators said as many as 14 bullets were fired at the house, although no related injuries were reported.

Kennedy then entered a Mercury Mariner — allegedly driven by McClung — and a chase that would last nearly an hour began.

Authorities said during the pursuit, McClung traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph on state highways and Interstate 69, ran red lights, weaved into oncoming traffic and at times drove through yards.

In addition to Kennedy, a 16-year-old passenger was in the SUV.

"Dontell created repeated, substantial risks of bodily harm to all other drivers on the roadway, and to his passengers," a Muncie officer wrote.

The chase ended in Marion after the Mariner ran over tire deflation devices, Its occupants fled, although Kennedy was soon apprehended and returned to Muncie.

One handgun and a portion of another were found in the vehicle.

Kennedy was preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun without a license and obstruction of justice. He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Saturday under a $25,000 bond.

McClung's record includes Grant County convictions, in 2019, for armed robbery and theft.

