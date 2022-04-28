Man accused of leading police in Squirrel Hill Tunnel chase appears in court

The man who is accused of leading police on a chase through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel made his first appearance in court today.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Wild scene inside Squirrel Hill Tunnel caught on camera before man arrested

19-year-old Cash Jones is facing charges after he allegedly fled from police in February. Police said they tried to stop Jones after witnessing a traffic violation but he tried to evade them. They said the pursuit led to the Squirrel Hill Tunnel where they believe Jones struck another vehicle.

Police said Jones began to flee on foot after the collision, while still in the tunnel. The pursuing trooper lost sight of the suspect and heard a gunshot. He found the suspect at the exit of the tunnel.

Thursday, Jones waived his preliminary hearing and drug possession charges were added to the case. His arraignment is scheduled for June.

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny Health Department fines a local Chipotle Mexican Grill after repeated safety violations Truck towing swimming pool gets stuck on Highland Park Bridge Prosecutors seeking death penalty for man accused of murdering local Uber driver Christina Spicuzza VIDEO: ‘PPS Do Better’: Brashear High School students walk out of class to call for change DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts