Man accused of leading Santa Fe County deputy on chase to await trial in jail

Nov. 11—A district judge ruled Daniel Martinez, who allegedly led a Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase, must be held in custody without bail until his trial.

Martinez, 56, of Santa Fe was arrested Oct. 22 in Albuquerque on two warrants. Entering court Wednesday, Martinez faced four cases from two law enforcement agencies and 10 total charges.

On Wednesday, state prosecutor Kent Wahlquist and Martinez's defense attorney Michael Jones reached an agreement to dismiss five of the charges. The remaining charges are possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, aggravated fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

The majority of the charges stem from a chase Sept. 19 after Martinez was seen driving a white truck with fake tags, according to court records. After the chase, he fled the vehicle on foot, records state.

While the majority of the charges against Martinez involve nonviolent offenses, Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled that his criminal history dating to 1983 and lack of cooperation with probation and parole programs prove he would pose a risk to the community.

No trial had been scheduled as of Wednesday.