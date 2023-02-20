Man accused of licking boy’s feet at trampoline park worked at Georgia elementary school

A man accused of licking a 7-year-old’s feet at a Georgia trampoline park has resigned from his job as a paraprofessional at an elementary school, according to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WJBF in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it charged Caurey Rollins in the alleged assault that happened at the Urban Air Adventure Park on Jan. 14.

According to a sheriff’s office report, a woman who was with the boy said that Rollins tickled the boy’s feet, asked him to remove his socks and eventually licked both of his feet.

Rollins told the business owner that he was visiting the park with a family who had already left and he was getting ready to leave, according to the report.

WJBF in Augusta obtained documents that showed that Rollins worked at Glenn Hills Elementary School and was placed on unpaid leave on Jan. 17.

“While you are on administrative leave, you are asked to cooperate with the investigators, and you shall not interfere in any way with the investigation. You are further instructed to refrain from contacting students or entering onto the school campus,” the letter stated.

The documents also included a copy of Rollins’ resignation letter, which the district accepted on Feb. 11. Four days later, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office officially charged Rollins.

The documents showed that he had signed a 10-month contract for the school district in Aug. 2022.

Rollins faces a charge of non-aggravated child molestation.

