Man accused of licking child’s feet at Ga. Urban Air, police say

An Augusta man is facing a sexual assault charge after police say he licked the feet of a 7-year-old boy at an indoor adventure park.

On Jan. 14, at around 4:36 p.m., a deputy responded to Urban Air Adventure Park in Augusta about an unaccompanied man, later identified as Caurey Rollins, 25, in a fenced-in area where children play.

The business owner told deputies he wished to trespass Rollins from the property.

The owner said Rollins told him he was visiting the park with family who had already left and he was getting ready to leave.

According to the owner, a woman brought to his attention that a 7-year-old boy she brought to the park told her that a man tickled his feet, asked him to remove his socks, and eventually licked both of the boy’s feet.

Rollins was arrested and charged with the sexual exploitation of children.

