Man accused of lighting fire in Kroger to undergo competency eval.

Sep. 1—CATLETTSBURG — A man racked up several charges after allegedly lighting a fire in the downtown Kroger, but his attorney wants his competency evaluated ahead of a trial.

According to previous reports, Michael D. Fields, 37, of no fixed address, was indicted in late July on 10 counts of wanton endangerment, first-degree arson and shoplifting.

Police said Fields stole a cell phone from the Martin Luther King Boulevard grocery store and then started a fire with nearly 200 people inside, per previous reports.

On Thursday, Fields appeared via video feed for a pre-trial conference in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Fields's attorney, Whitney Davis, said she had entered a request for Fields to have his competency evaluated.

The evaluation will determine if Fields has the ability or capacity to understand the legal proceedings and if he can aid in his own defense.

Fields will reappear on Oct. 12.

If convicted, Fields faces decades in prison.

