Man accused of lighting fireworks, causing Preble County fatal fire enters insanity plea

Dec. 12—A man accused of setting off fireworks that led to a deadly September mobile home fire in Preble County has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Anthony Luker Jr., 24, is facing reckless homicide, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance charges in Preble County Common Pleas Court.

Last week, Luker's defense entered an insanity plea. Judge Stephen Bruns ordered a forensic evaluation to determine whether Luker is competent to stand trial, according to court records.

A forensic report is due to court within a month.

As a result of the plea, the judge vacated Luker's Dec. 18 trial date.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 7, a fire with a person trapped inside was reported at 6599 state Route 121 West in New Paris.

A woman said she was going to sleep when she heard popping noises and a person ask "Are you going to stop shooting off those fireworks?" according to an Eaton Municipal Court affidavit.

Shortly after, the mobile home caught fire. The woman reportedly escaped from a bedroom window and said she heard a vehicle start and pull out of the driveway.

Kenneth Doolin, 57, was found dead inside the mobile home, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said. An autopsy confirmed he died from smoke inhalation, according to court records.

Luker was arrested the next day. During an interview he said he was setting off fireworks and accidentally set fire to the mobile home, according to court documents.

"He fled the scene out of fear," the affidavit read.