Man accused of local shooting taken into custody during “police operation” in New Lebanon

A man connected to a shooting earlier this year was arrested after a “police operation” in New Lebanon on Wednesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and deputies responded to Mills Place in New Lebanon around 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday to conduct a “police operation.”

During the investigation, Jackie Johnson, 61, was arrested on a felonious assault warrant, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Thursday.

Johnson was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in October in the area of Calumet Lane in Jefferson Twp.

Johnson allegedly shot a man in the arm after an argument, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court records.

He’s now booked in the Montgomery County Jail on felonious assault and charges are pending review by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case remains under investigation.