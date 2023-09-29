Man accused in Longmont SWAT incident pleads not guilty

Sep. 29—A man accused of assaulting his former roommate in Longmont in 2022 and barricading himself from police, pleaded not guilty on Friday and was set for a trial in February.

Ian Hanuman, 31, pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, failure to leave premises, use of a stun gun, first-degree burglary, criminal mischief of $2,000 through $5,000, violation of probation and two sentence enhancements.

Hanuman has been set for a five- day trial starting Feb. 12. He is currently in custody on a $25,000 bond, according to court records.

At 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 8, police were called to a welfare check in the 1600 block of Flemming Drive after a man covered in blood was asking for help.

The man told police he had been assaulted by a former roommate, Hanuman, who was prohibited from being at the residence because of a restraining order. The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but later released, according to police.

Hanuman was inside the other man's residence armed with a stun gun and refused to exit. Police said he barricaded the door and threatened to kill officers if they approached.

As a precaution, a shelter-in-place advisement was issued to surrounding residences and the SWAT team was called to the scene. Police used "a variety of tactics" to take Hanuman into custody on three outstanding arrest warrants.