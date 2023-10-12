Man accused of luring, kidnapping child from Wayne after meeting through online game

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with the kidnapping of an 11-year-old from Wayne after they met through online gaming, authorities said on Thursday.

The child was swiftly located in Bear, Delaware, after being reported missing, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Law enforcement claim the child had been lured by Darius Matylewich, who initially met her while playing an online video game. Matylewich, without the knowledge or consent of the child's parents, took her from Wayne to Bear, Delaware on Sept. 10, the prosecutor's office said.

New Castle County, Delaware police arrested Matylewich near Berwick Lane and Perth Street in Bear, Delaware. He has since been extradited to New Jersey to face the charges.

