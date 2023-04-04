Man accused of machete attack on father ordered to have competency evaluation

Apr. 3—A Frederick man was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation after attempting to murder his father, according to court records.

Kyler Philip Beard, 35, is accused of breaking into his parents' home on Wyngate Drive and attacking his father with a machete, critically injuring him. Charging documents say his father's "left hand was almost completely [severed] from his arm."

Beard waived his right to a bail review on Monday. There was no attorney listed for Beard on online court records as of Monday afternoon.

According to Beard's mother in charging documents, the couple applied for a protective order in December 2022 against Beard after he threatened to "hack [them] up."

The protection order, issued in January, said Beard could not contact, threaten or abuse his parents and he cannot go to their home on Wyngate Drive.

At around 6:37 p.m. on Friday, Frederick police responded to a home in the 600 block of Wyngate Drive for a report of a stabbing. Police said they found a man, identified as Beard, sitting in a chair with a bloody machete in his hand.

Beard's father was holding Beard down, including the arm that had the machete, charging documents say.

The father was covered in blood, and had serious injuries: three major lacerations on his head and back, one major laceration on his nose, and the injury to his left arm and hand.

Beard's father was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The Shock Trauma Center did not have updated information on the father's condition Monday afternoon when contacted by the News-Post.

Through video camera footage, police saw that Beard's father was letting out the dog into the backyard around 6:35 p.m. Seconds later, footage shows Beard jump the back fence and try to get into the house through the back entrance.

Beard tripped on a gutter drain and fell, which drew his father's attention, charging documents say. His father yelled Beard's name and chased him into the home.

Beard's father tells Beard's mother to call the police.

In an interview with police after the attack, Beard's father said his son got to the stairs of the house, then turned around and attacked him.

Beard later talked about how his parents ruined his life, Beard's father told police.

Beard's mother called 911, and went downstairs to see Beard and his father fight, as well as blood in the foyer, charging documents say.

She told police that she slapped Beard in the head to try to stop his attack on his father and sprayed his face with wasp spray.

However, the attack didn't end until police took Beard into custody.

Inside a backpack Beard had with him, police found a machete sharpening tool, an axe sharpening tool, a hatchet, a set of cut-resistant gloves, two pairs of handcuffs, two sets of leg irons, multiple packs of zip ties, matches and a lighter, according to charging documents.

There were also receipts for the leg irons and handcuffs, which showed that Beard asked for personalized engraving on them.

Beard's next court date is April 18 and he has a competency hearing on April 20, online court records show.

Beard has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, home invasion, and violation of a protective order.

