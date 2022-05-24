Man Accused Of Making Bomb Threats Against Tyler Perry's Movie Studio

A man is accused of calling into Tyler Perry’s studios, demanding to speak with the media mogul. When the receptionist denied his request, he made threats to detonate Perry’s building, according to TMZ.

Atlanta Police Department arrested Coles Arrasheed after he allegedly called the studio’s main phone line on May 13. After the receptionist told him that Perry was unavailable, Coles allegedly became enraged, uttering incoherent words and causing the receptionist to hang up on him and block his number, according to Rolling Out.

Afterward, she listened to older messages and allegedly found that Arrasheed left a voicemail threatening to bomb the 330-acre studio. The receptionist immediately phoned the authorities and reported Arrasheed.

Police located Arrasheed and took him into custody at the Fulton County Jail on felony charges, but he was later released on a $5,000 bond, TMZ reports.

Arrasheed has accused the filmmaker of stealing an idea for a television series about Black Wall Street, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasheed Coles (@mr._aquarius23)

Perry, 50, purchased the land for his studio in 2015 for $30 million and has invested more than $250 million in restoring the property, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The studio is located just southwest of downtown Atlanta, and it was once the former confederate Fort McPherson military base. The sound stage features 40 buildings, 12 sound stages and 220 acres of green space, according to Rolling Out.