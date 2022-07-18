Man accused of making false bomb threat at Tex Mex

Jul. 18—A disgruntled patron of Tex Mex on Main Street was arrested early Sunday morning and is no longer welcome at the eatery after phoning in a false bomb threat to Longmont police.

According to police, Alonso Arreola, 24, was ejected from Tex Mex by staff for disorderly behavior shortly before closing time, which was 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

In his phone call to police, Arreola said there was a bomb inside Tex Mex and people were running from the building. When officers arrived, they confronted Arreola in the parking lot. He was reportedly uncooperative and upset. Despite police advising Arreola against making false threats and asking him to leave the property, he allegedly told officers he could do whatever he wanted and refused to leave, according to police.

While being taken to the Boulder County Jail, Arreola reportedly used his handcuffs to detach the police vehicle's interior door handle. Arreola is accused of false reporting of an emergency, making a false report of explosives, third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief.