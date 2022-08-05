Man accused of making sexual calls to teen

Aug. 4—A 49-year-old Midland man is in the Ector County jail accused of making multiple sexually explicit phone calls to a 15-year-old girl.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a woman came into the police station last month and explained to officers that since June 9 the teenager has been receiving calls at all hours of the night from several unidentified local phone numbers.

The woman explained to officers that initially the girl said she'd answer the calls, but no one would speak. Eventually she stopped answering the calls, but the caller then began to leave voicemails that described what he wanted to do to her. When the woman listened to the messages, she told officers she immediately recognized the voice as that of Patrocinio Saenz and she recognized one of the phone numbers as his.

According to the report, the woman told officers the messages were "very inappropriate, degrading and very sexually explicit."

Saenz answered the phone when officers called one of the numbers, but denied all of the allegations made against him, saying the woman and her family have never liked him, the report stated. He also said his phone must have been hacked.

Saenz was booked on suspicion of online solicitation of a minor, a felony. He remains in custody on a $10,000 surety bond.