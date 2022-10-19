Man accused of making terroristic threat against ex-girlfriend, kids in Euless arrested

A 34-year-old man accused of making threats to kill his ex-girlfriend and her children in Euless on Oct. 5 has been arrested, according to Euless police.

Jerrekus Pendleton faces a charge of making a terroristic threat, according to Tarrant County Jail records. He’s being held on $15,000 bond after he was captured with the assistance of the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Squad, police said.

No one was injured, but additional Euless police officers were placed at Oakwood Terrace Elementary, 700 Ranger Drive, as a precaution after the threat.

Pendleton made the reported threat at about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5, police said.