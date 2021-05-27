Man accused of making threatening calls speaks out about PTSD

May 27—TRAVERSE CITY — Michael Thomas Harrison says he wishes he had never joined the U.S. Army.

Harrison, 39, who authorities say made threatening phone calls and assaulted two journalists, was released on house arrest Wednesday. He is wearing a GPS tether and has given his firearms to his father for safekeeping.

He contacted the Record-Eagle shortly after his release, saying he wanted to explain his behavior. Harrison said he is 100 percent disabled with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his time serving in Afghanistan while an infantryman.

"I'm not a threat to the local community," Harrison said. "I'm not going to hurt anyone. I want them not to be afraid of me and have a little empathy."

He says PTSD has destroyed his life. He's lost his job as a surgical technician because of it, he said, lost most of his friends and hasn't spoken to a brother in 10 years.

"It controls me and I hate it," Harrison said. "That's the thing with PTSD — you react without thinking."

Harrison pleaded "not guilty" May 18 to several misdemeanor charges of assault and battery, malicious destruction of property and malicious use of a telecommunication device in connection with incidents in Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.

Harrison did not deny making the phone calls, though he said they were not threatening.

"I've been trying to get people's attention," he said. "I think I went a little too far with some of the phone calls."

At his arraignment last week Harrison wore a suicide vest. He said he was on a hunger and water strike because he was not being given the medications he is prescribed for PTSD. He was also going through withdrawal from those medications, he said.

He was taken to Munson Medical Center, where he was given intravenous fluids and some new medications, he said. He was not wearing the vest at a bond hearing held Tuesday.

At that hearing, 86th District Court Judge Bob Cooney said his court recorder was on the receiving end of messages purportedly left by Harrison. Cooney said he was mentioned in the messages.

"I don't remember exactly what was said, all I can tell you it wasn't too kind," Cooney said.

A police report was made and Cooney does not know if any charges will result from the calls, but he wanted Steve Kane, Harrison's court-appointed attorney, to be aware of the incident.

"I think I can be fair in this case, but at the same time if there are concerns I'm sure Mr. Kane will raise those at the appropriate time," Cooney said.

Another case is being reviewed by the Michigan Attorney General's office regarding calls Harrison allegedly made to state officials in Lansing, Grand Traverse Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said previously.

A condition of Harrison's release was that sheriff's deputies were to visit his home to ensure he has no firearms there. That was not done, but Leelanau Sheriff Mike Borkovich and Prosecutor Joseph T. Hubbell spoke with Tom Harrison, Harrison's father, who told them all of his son's firearms have been removed and are in safekeeping.

Moeggenberg asked for a signed affidavit indicating the firearms have been removed, but Cooney said he was satisfied.

"I'm satisfied as far as the guns go," Cooney said. "I have confidence that there is no reason to be concerned at this time if the sheriff is not concerned and Mr. Hubbell is not concerned."

Harrison said he is not a gun person and only owns two guns, one of which is a hunting rifle.

Harrison's charges stem from a May 6 event at Discovery Pier where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was signing a bill. After heckling the governor, Harrison can be seen on video grabbing and throwing a reporter's microphone and spitting on her coworker. His actions were witnessed by two Leelanau County deputies, who arrested him.

He is also accused of making threatening phone calls to the Grand Traverse County Health Department and Traverse City Area Public Schools and has been ordered to have no contact with both.

A pretrial conference on Harrison's cases is set for June 1.