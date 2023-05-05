Man accused of making threats to judge, courthouse held on $100K cash bond

May 4—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Duluth, Minn., man accused of making threats toward a Chippewa County judge, and the courthouse as a whole, will be held in custody on a $100,000 cash bond.

Harley Alcala, 39, appeared via video for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court on Thursday. Chippewa County District Attorney told James Isaacson he is considering charges of making terroristic threats, threats toward a judge, and attempted kidnapping. Newell requested a $200,000 cash bond.

"Given the nature of these charges, leading to threats to a judge, is a violent crime, which then requires the court to consider protection of the community," Newell said.

Newell said the situation involves Alcala's interaction with the foster parents of his daughter and the Department of Human Services.

"There was an order back in February where he was allowed to have Facetime calls with his daughter twice a week," Newell said.

However, Alcala was "inappropriate and disrespectful" to the foster parents, Newell said.

A hearing was set for Tuesday, May 2, where DHS officials were going to ask that visitation with him be suspended, Newell explained.

"On April 17, the foster mother requested a restraining order, prohibiting the defendant from having contact with her," Newell said.

Alcala began posting numerous angry comments on his Facebook page in the days leading up to Tuesday's hearing, Newell said.

"He made the remark that he can't wait until tomorrow, when he would be leaving with his daughter," Newell told Isaacson.

Alcala wrote that if he didn't leave with his daughter, he would kill people, including the judge presiding over the case, Newell said.

"He also had a car seat in the vehicle for his daughter," Newell said. "He also made statements about wanting to see the courthouse shot up."

There were no plans in place for Alcala to obtain custody of his daughter at the hearing Tuesday, Newell said.

Story continues

"Nothing in the CHIPS case made it seem at all that it would be reasonable or logical for him to get his daughter at that hearing," Newell said. Thus, the only was for him to get his daughter was to act on his violence threats, Newell said. "And people may die as a result of that."

Several law enforcement agencies worked together to pull Alcala's vehicle over Tuesday morning along U.S. 53 in the town of Woodmohr, near Bloomer, as he approached the courthouse. Alcala refused to get out of his vehicle, and the decision was made to close the freeway in both directions.

"This was a situation where they needed to get the SWAT team to get him out of that vehicle," Newell said.

The SWAT team eventually used pepper balls to get him out of the vehicle.

No weapons were found on Alcala, but Newell said it is unclear if he was planning to obtain one. He pointed out that the court case wasn't until 1:30 p.m. Alcala was stopped at 9 a.m. near Bloomer, so there could have been plenty of time for him to get a weapon locally.

Newell said the high bond request is warranted.

"I have serious concerns about if he will cooperate with this court, or come to this court," Newell said.

Newell said it appears Alcala has mental health issues, which makes the situation worse, not better.

"I don't know what his next step will be, if released," Newell said.

Sara Bedford, social worker with the Department of Human Services, said she has had numerous run-ins with Alcala in recent months.

"I'm truly unsure of what he is capable of," Bedford told Isaacson. "I fear for my safety not only as a professional, but in my personal life as well."

Defense attorney Kirby Harless said he thinks a kidnapping charge would be a "stretch," and he pointed out that Alcala has never been convicted of a felony, and he's never missed a court date. Harless said the purpose of bond is not to "respond to public outcry."

"Mr. Alcala had no weapons on his body, whatsoever," Harless told Isaacson.

None of Alcala's Facebook posts "showed a clear plan to do anything," Harless said, and Alcala deserves a signature bond.

However, Isaacson said "we live in a time where we can't take comments passed in frustration as not being credible."

"Nobody disputes the fact he made these threats," Isaacson said. "The risk of violence, by his utterance, is high. I can't just blow this off as a frustrated father."

Isaacson then set bond for $100,000, and set a return court date for June 13.

Newell indicated after the hearing he will file charges shortly before the next court date, adding that it could be moved up.

If Alcala were able to post bond, he must take daily preliminary breath tests, cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns, and he cannot have any contact with his daughter, the foster-parents, or the CESA 11 Head Start in Boyd.