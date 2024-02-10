Man accused of making threats with knife at Dillard's

Feb. 9—A man faces a felony charge after police said he threatened others with a knife at a department store in Santa Fe Place mall.

Michael Montoya, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a security guard at Dillard's said Montoya threatened him with "a large knife," according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Montoya was walking around the store carrying women's underwear and cosmetics, the security guard told police, according to the complaint. Montoya opened his jacket, touched the knife at his waistband, and said, "What you looking at? You want some too?" the complaint states.

The male security guard also told police Montoya told him "to model the female items he had in his hand," the complaint says.

Montoya was arrested and booked into Santa Fe County jail.