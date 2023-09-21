Man accused of making threats with machete

Sep. 21—LAFAYETTE — A Lafayette man is accused of making threats with a machete Saturday, according to charges filed this week in Nicollet County.

Joel David Hernandez Pluguez, 27, faces two felonies for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

A criminal complaint states a man told a sheriff's deputy that the incident occurred after he confronted Pluguez about his driving conduct in Lafayette. The man said he had previously encountered Pluguez and another person with him and took issue with the way they drove and how much noise they made.

He accused Pluguez of pulling out a machete and striking his vehicle's hood with it, according to the complaint. The complaint states one witness recalled the other person with Pluguez threatening to get a gun.

Pluguez reportedly left the area after the argument with the man, the complaint states, then returned to reengage. The deputy located Pluguez when he arrived.

Witnesses told the deputy they saw Pluguez put the machete back in his vehicle, according to the complaint. The deputy reported finding the machete between the vehicle's seat and door.

Pluguez's initial appearance in court is scheduled for Sept. 26

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola