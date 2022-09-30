Man accused of Manchester shooting, robbery attempt

Sep. 30—MANCHESTER — Police arrested a man Thursday in an attempted robbery and shooting at a local gas station in February.

Paul Davis, 19, of Hartford was charged with first-degree assault, attempted first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, police said. He is also facing three gun charges — carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm, and criminal use of a firearm.

Davis was being held today on a $750,000 bond and was scheduled to appear today in Manchester Superior Court.

The victim of the attempted robbery and shooting was a 54-year-old man who was pumping gas at the station at 427 Hartford Road in the early hours of Feb. 24.

A man got out of a vehicle, approached the victim, and demanded money, the victim told police.

The victim said he tried to run away and was shot. The shooter then fled.

Police arrived around 2 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his hip.

