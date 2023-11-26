Man accused of pleasuring himself in view of children

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police arrested a man in Snyder County they say was pleasuring himself in plain view of children.

At 4:00 p.m. on November 9, Pennsylvania State Police responded to reports of a man exposing himself to minors in Countryside Village, Monroe Township.

Area man charged with DUI in Bradford County

Troopers say 65-year-old Michael Brouse, of Selinsgrove, had pleasured himself while sitting on a chair naked at the threshold of his front door, exposing himself to a 17-year-old female who was playing on her grandmother’s front porch.

According to the release, the 17-year-old is one of five victims in this incident. The others include two children under 12 and two adults.

Residents reportedly told investigators Brouse had done this several times over the course of multiple weeks.

Brouse was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, felony corruption of minors, and other related charges.

State police said Brouse was arraigned and released on $15,000 unsecured bail on November 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.