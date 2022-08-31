Man accused of menacing treatment center staff sentenced

Aug. 31—A man accused of pulling a knife on the staff of a local addiction treatment center in April and later arrested while in possession of methamphetamine earned a pair of suspended sentences earlier this month.

Judge Heidi Ulbricht handed down two suspended five-year sentences with the state Department of Corrections to Anthony Star Hopper, 39, of Kalispell on Aug. 18. Hopper pleaded no contest to a felony count of assault with a weapon and guilty to a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs after reaching a deal with prosecutors in July.

The two sentences are to run concurrent and Hopper received credit for a total of 117 days of time served between the two cases.

Authorities initially arrested Hopper after he allegedly became upset that the marijuana taken from him when entering the treatment center would not be returned. When employees explained that he needed a green card to retrieve the cannabis, Hopper allegedly pulled out a knife fastened to his chest.

In response, security officers at the facility drew their weapons, court documents said. At that, Hopper allegedly walked away and responding police officers saw him place the knife on the ground of the parking lot, according to court documents.

Hopper was freed from county jail on his own recognizance May 5, but allegedly violated the conditions of his release several weeks later. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued May 23.

On May 30, a Kalispell Police officer spotted Hopper walking along West Montana Street. Knowing about the warrant, the officer took him into custody and searched him, court documents said. That yielded a clear bag with a white crystalline substance that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.

As part of the deal with prosecutors, Hopper was required to complete a substance abuse program at a treatment center. On Aug. 18, his attorney, Alisha Rapkoch told the court that Hopper successfully attended a program in Columbia Falls.

