Man accused of Mesa murder held on $1 million bond

A man suspected of fatally shooting another at a Mesa condominium is being held on a $1 million bond, according to court records.

Records say police responded to the complex near Stapley Drive and Brown Road on Monday at around 1:20 p.m. where they found 22-year-old Deazo Seghi with multiple gunshot wounds.

Seghi was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses described the suspect that matched 29-year-old Tyler McGuire, whom they found a short distance away.

Records say that, after detaining McGuire, police found a handgun that appeared to match the shell casing at the scene and ammunition in a backpack he dropped when he ran from the scene.

A firearms specialist at the Mesa police forensics lab test-fired the handgun and compared the casing from the gun with those at the scene and confirmed they were a match. McGuire was then arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Records state that McGuire's cellphone was one of the phone numbers that called 911 to report the shooting.

McGuire immediately invoked his right to an attorney and was not questioned by police.

His next scheduled court appearance is on Dec. 18 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

