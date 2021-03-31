Man accused of metalworks theft appears in court

Sarah Eames, The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.
Mar. 31—COOPERSTOWN — One of two Oneonta men accused of stealing items from the former Otsego Iron and Metalworks building appeared Monday, March 29, in Otsego County Court for a hearing on the statement he gave to police during the investigation.

Brandon H. Burns was charged with third-degree burglary after he and a co-defendant, Eric M. Meade, reportedly stole toolboxes full of various items taken from the former Oneonta factory on Rose Avenue over the summer.

Meade pleaded guilty last month to third-degree burglary, according to Otsego County First Assistant District Attorney Christopher Di Donna.

Oneonta Police Patrol Sgt. Christopher Catapano was called to the stand to recount his interactions with the pair when he was called to the scene of a reported burglary at the factory June 21.

A neighborhood witness reported seeing two men carrying boxes out of the factory, and when Oneonta police arrived on scene, Burns and Meade showed they had been carrying a suitcase and a cooler full of personal items and were awaiting a ride, Catapano said.

Believing the issue to be resolved, Catapano said he left the scene, only to be recalled shortly thereafter when the witness, who apparently observed his interaction with Catapano and Meade, claimed the pair had taken other items from the building.

When Catapano confronted the pair again, he said, they recovered the toolboxes from some nearby bushes and admitted to stealing the items from the factory with the intent to sell them to pay for a motel room.

Asked if this was the property the pair had taken from the building, Meade confirmed to Catapano that it was.

"I then advised them that this could be burglary. Are you guys aware of that?" Catapano said. "Mr. Meade agreed and Mr. Burns stated specifically, 'Considering I'm a convicted violent felon for burglary, I should have known better.'"

At issue in the hearing, known as a Huntley hearing, is to determine whether the statements Burns gave to police were voluntary, according to Di Donna.

Under cross-examination by defense counsel Christopher Brown, Catapano testified that he did not read Burns his Miranda rights during the interaction because Burns was not under arrest at the time. Catapano clarified that Burns was being detained at the scene.

Catapano also testified that he was familiar with Burns from "numerous repeated police contacts."

Di Donna told The Daily Star that Burns, Meade and another Oneonta resident, Keegan Allen, had been arrested several times previously, most often for petit larceny, and "seemed to always be around each other." Allen, though not involved in the alleged burglary from the Otsego Iron and Metalworks building, received "the bulk of the charges" in the past, Di Donna said.

Meade was arrested by New York State Police in September and charged with petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree criminal trespass in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins along South Side Drive and Glen Drive. He was allegedly found in possession of coins stolen from the vehicles.

Burns' assigned defense counsel, Christopher Brown, asked for his client's criminal record to not be considered in the matter at hand.

"We would just be concerned that the jury and the judge would put into account the fact that because he stole before, that he must have stolen in this specific case," he said.

Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.

